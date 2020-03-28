Dead & Company Launch Weekly Streaming Series

Grateful Dead offshoot Dead & Company will be premiering the second installment of their brand new weekly streaming series tonight (March 28th.)

The new series is entitled One More Saturday Night and new episodes are available every week via the band's Facebook page here. The group does ask that fans consider making a donation to MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

This week's episode from the #CouchTour series was recorded during the group's June 15, 2019 performance at the iconic Wrigley Field in Chicago and will premiere at 8PM EDT / 5PM PDT.





