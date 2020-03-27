.

Def Leppard Share New Video and Delay Live Package

Keavin Wiggins | 03-27-2020

Def Leppard

Def Leppard have shared a performance video of their track "Run Riot" from their forthcoming "Hysteria At The O2" concert film, as Eagle Rock has delayed the release of the package.

The concert film is part of the upcoming "London To Vegas" live package, which was originally scheduled to be released on April 24th but has now been delayed to a May 29th release date.

The physical package will feature multiple discs (CD, Blu-Ray and DVD) include the two concert films "Hysteria At The O2" and "Hits Vegas, Live At Planet Hollywood". Watch the new live video below:


