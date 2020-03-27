Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Mourns Death Of His Sister

(hennemusic) Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine is mourning the passing of his older sister Michelle. No details surrounding Michelle's passing have been made available at this time.

"My friends, I have sad news to share with you today," wrote the guitarist on social media on March 26 alongside a photo of the pair. "My sister Michelle has passed away. I was truly lucky to have a sister like her. Rest in peace, my dear Michelle."

Mustaine and Megadeth are currently on hiatus from the road due to the global health crisis; the band are planning to resume their live schedule in June when they begin a co-headlining tour of North America with Lamb Of God. See Dave's posted photo here.

