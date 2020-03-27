.

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Mourns Death Of His Sister

Bruce Henne | 03-27-2020

Megadeth

(hennemusic) Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine is mourning the passing of his older sister Michelle. No details surrounding Michelle's passing have been made available at this time.

"My friends, I have sad news to share with you today," wrote the guitarist on social media on March 26 alongside a photo of the pair. "My sister Michelle has passed away. I was truly lucky to have a sister like her. Rest in peace, my dear Michelle."

Mustaine and Megadeth are currently on hiatus from the road due to the global health crisis; the band are planning to resume their live schedule in June when they begin a co-headlining tour of North America with Lamb Of God. See Dave's posted photo here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Mourns Death Of His Sister

