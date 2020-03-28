Parkway Drive Release 'Viva The Underdogs' Album

Parkway Drive have just released their new album entitled "Viva The Underdogs", which is also the soundtrack to the band's forthcoming documentary film of the same name.

The album features 11 live tracks that were captured during the band's headline performance at the Wacken Open Air music festival in Germany last year.

In addition to the live tracks, the albums also includes three studio tracks that were recorded in German: "Wurgegriff (Vice Grip)", "Die Leere (The Void)", and "Schattenboxen (Shadow Boxing)" which features German rapper Casper.

The band will be hosting an online premiere of the documentary on YouTube on April 4 at 2pm PT/5pm ET/10pm BST/11pm CEST and Sunday, April 5 7am AEST/6am JST.

Check out a video from the album below:





