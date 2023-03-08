Currents Announce The Death We Seek Tour

Tour poster

(Atom Splitter) Currents spent the winter on tour with Parkway Drive + Memphis May Fire. They are eager to head back out on the road and will embark on a headline run this spring.

The Death We Seek Tour kicks off on May 11 in Worcester and runs through June 9 in Philadelphia. Like Moths to Flames, Invent Animate, Unity TX, and Foreign Hands will appear on select dates.

Invent Animate appear from May 11 through May 14 and return on June 6 through June 9. Unity TX appear from May 19 through May 31. Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 10 at 10am local time.

"We'll be kicking off our first US headliner this May with Like Moths to Flames, Invent Animate, Unity TX, and Foreign Hands," the band say. "And we couldn't be more excited! We took our time crafting a killer lineup and can't wait to hit your city with our longest set to date and some awesome bands. Tickets on sale Friday March 10. Get yours while you can and we'll see you there."

Currents' new album The Death We Seek will arrive on May 5 via SharpTone.

CURRENTS ON TOUR:

WITH LIKE MOTHS TO FLAMS, INVENT ANIMATE, UNITY TX, + FOREIGN HANDS:

5/11 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium*

5/12 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater*

5/13 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground*

5/14 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter*

5/16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Enclave

5/17 - Chicago. IL -Bottom Lounge

5/19 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck**

5/20 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater**

5/21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell**

5/23 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfields**

5/24 - Pomona, CA - Glass House**

5/25 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick**

5/26 - Phoenix, AZ - The Nile Theater**

5/27 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad**

5/28 - Dallas, TX - South Side Music Hall**

5/30 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box**

5/31 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

6/2 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

6/3 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

6/4 - Madison, TN - Eastside Bowl

6/6 - Richmond, VA - The Canal Club*

6/8 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes*

6/9 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry*

6/10 - Granby, QC - Festival Au Lac Granby***

*Featuring Invent Animate

**Featuring Unity TX

***Currents only

Related Stories

Currents Premiere Remember Me Video And Announce Album

Currents Deliver Vengeance Visualizer

Underoath, Four Year Strong, and Currents Join HeartSupport Fest Lineup

Currents Unleash 'The Death We Seek' Video

More Currents News