Parkway Drive Stream 'Don't Close Your Eyes Reissue

(Atom Splitter) Parkway Drive - Winston McCall (vocals), Luke Kilpatrick (guitar), Jeff Ling (guitar), Jia O'Connor (bass), and Ben Gordon (drums) - are celebrating two decades as a band in several special ways.
The band is returning to the U.S. for a Fall 2023 headline tour and will appear at several festivals, including Louder Than Life and Aftershock. The "Monsters of Oz" tour will feature an all-Aussie lineup, with The Amity Affliction as direct support. Northlane and Make Them Suffer round out the bill.
Parkway Drive will bring its full production - including a flaming drum cage and full pyro - to North America for the first time. As part of the anniversary celebration, Don't Close Your Eyes is out today, August 18, and is now available on vinyl for the first time ever. This expanded version of the band's 2004 debut includes the original eight tracks, with the addition of bonus tracks included from their split album with I Killed The Prom Queen and compilation albums What We've Built and True Til Death, Volume 1. Get it here.
"20 years is a milestone in any career," said McCall earlier this year. "The journey that has lead us to this moment has been insane, to say the least. We wanted to mark this time with a tour that represents who we are and where we come from. For the first time on North American soil, we are bringing the fully-formed version of the Parkway Drive live experience, and if that wasn't enough, we're bringing an all-Australian lineup with us. No compromise, no surrender. This is who we are - The Monsters Of Oz. Come celebrate with us and burn it all away."
Parkway Drive's seventh album Darker Still is out now via Epitaph Records. Listen here. Darker Still has been lauded by Forbes, Revolver, Loudwire, NME, and Kerrang!
PARKWAY DRIVE ON TOUR:
WITH THE AMITY AFFLICTION, NORTHLANE, + MAKE THEM SUFFER:
9/9 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival
9/10 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy
9/12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors
9/13 - Detroit, MI - Masonic
9/15 - Worcester, MA - Palladium Outdoors
9/17 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom
9/19 - Montreal, QC - Place Bell
9/20 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach
9/22 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion
9/23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival*
9/24 - Chicago, IL - Radius
9/26 - St. Paul, MN - Myth Live
9/27 - Oshkosh, WI - Oshkosh Arena
9/29 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
9/30 - Albuquerque, NM - The Revel
10/1 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheater
10/3 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex
10/5 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels
10/6 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
10/7 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock*
*Festival Dates
