Parkway Drive Announce U.S. Fall Headline Tour

Tour poster

(Atom Splitter) Parkway Drive are returning to the U.S. for a Fall 2023 headline tour. The band will also appear at several festivals, including Louder Than Life and Aftershock.

The "Monsters of Oz" tour, which follows Parkway Drive's highly successful, sold-out Winter 2023 run, is special as it marks Parkway Drive's 20th anniversary as a band.

The trek will feature an all-Aussie lineup, with The Amity Affliction as direct support. Northlane and Make Them Suffer round out the bill. Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 21 at 10am local time.

"20 years is a milestone in any career," says Winston McCall. "The journey that has lead us to this moment has been insane, to say the least. We wanted to mark this time with a tour that represents who we are and where we come from. For the first time on North American soil, we are bringing the fully-formed version of the Parkway Drive live experience, and if that wasn't enough, we're bringing an all-Australian lineup with us. No compromise, no surrender. This is who we are - The Monsters Of Oz. Come celebrate with us and burn it all away."



As part of the anniversary celebration, Don't Close Your Eyes will be available on vinyl for the first time ever. This expanded version of the band's 2004 debut includes the original eight tracks, with the addition of bonus tracks included from their split album with I Killed The Prom Queen and compilation albums What We've Built and True Til Death, Volume 1. It will be available August 18.

9/10 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy

9/12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors

9/13 - Detroit, MI - Masonic

9/15 - Worcester, MA - Palladium Outdoors

9/17 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

9/19 - Montreal, QC - Place Bell

9/20 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach

9/22 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion

9/23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival*

9/24 - Chicago, IL - Radius

9/26 - St. Paul, MN - Myth Live

9/27 - Oshkosh, WI - Oshkosh Arena

9/29 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

9/30 - Albuquerque, NM - The Revel

10/1 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheater

10/3 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex

10/5 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels

10/6 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

10/7 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock*

*Festival Dates

Related Stories

Currents Announce The Death We Seek Tour

Rise Against and Parkway Drive To Headline HeartSupport Fest

Parkway Drive Stream ''Ground Zero

Parkway Drive Deliver 'Darker Still' Video

More Parkway Drive News