Pattern-Seeking Animals Release 'Here In My Autumn' Video

Spock's Beard offshoot Pattern-Seeking Animals have released a music video for their brand new song "Here In My Autumn". The track comes from their forthcoming sophomore album.

The band's second record will be entitled "Prehensile Tales" and will be hitting stores on May 15th.John Boegehold had this to say about the new track, "The tale of a man clinging to a chapter in his life that's become impossible to return to yet impossible to forget. Of course that describes much of life itself, doesn't it?"

"I started writing for the second album right as we were finishing up the first one. I wanted to change around some of the songwriting approaches I'd been using and draw from a few different musical influences while not straying too far from the overall vibe of the band."

Ted Leonard added, "This album is another collection of lush arrangements and infectious melodies. I mean really infectious. There are certain lines that are the last thing going through my head at night and the first thing in the morning. I think it's actually furthering my insanity." Watch the video below:





