Roger Waters Postpones North American Tour

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd icon Roger Waters has announced that he has postponed his This Is Not A Drill North American tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I've had to postpone my tour until next year," says Waters. "Bummer, but if it saves one life, it's worth it." The three-month series - which was to see the bassist performing in the round for the first time - was scheduled to begin July 8 in Pittsburgh, PA.

Ticketholders are advised to hold onto their original tickets and await further information. "It'll be a new show. It will be no-holds-barred," shared Waters when announcing the tour. "My work is to think, 'Well, how can I make rock & roll more interesting or theatrical or exciting or visual or musical or whatever?' That's what I've spent the last 50 years doing, expressing myself." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





