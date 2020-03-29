August Burns Red Deliver 'Paramount'

August Burns Red have released a brand new song called "Paramount." The track comes from their forthcoming album "Guardians", which is set to hit stores on April 3rd.

JB Brubaker had this to say, "'Paramount' is one of my favorite songs from Guardians. It has that classic ABR sound with a bunch of tempo changes and different time signatures. But there's a recurring melody that glues the whole song together. I think this is a song that longtime fans of the band are going to love."

Matt Greiner further added, , "At times over the last several years, I felt indifferent and uninterested towards the things that used to fuel me. I learned there is actually meaning in suffering.

"It's not random and without purpose. I found that the more I faced the fire, the more empathetic I became towards other people who are also hurting. I found meaning in the pain and stopped running from it. That's what 'Paramount' is about." Check out the song below:





Related Stories

August Burns Red Release 'Defender' Video and Announce Album

August Burns Red Announce Christmas Show Details

More August Burns Red News



