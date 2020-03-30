.

Original Riot Guitarist Lou 'L.A.' Kouvaris Dead At 66

Keavin Wiggins | 03-30-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Riot

Original Riot guitarist Lou "L.A." Kouvaris had died at the age of 66, according to the band. Some reports claim that he may have had Covid-19, but the band did not share an official cause of death.

Kouvaris appeared on the band's debut album "Rock City" in 1977. The band shared the sad news via Facebook. They wrote, "Riot has lost another brother.

"Lou played on the very first Riot record 'Rock City' and performed with the current lineup many times as we are family. We are saddened by his passing and continue in his and the Riot family honor!

"Rest in Power Lou! Now start working on music with Guy Mark and Rhett! Shine on Warrior!"


Related Stories


Original Riot Guitarist Lou 'L.A.' Kouvaris Dead At 66

7 Stone Riot Release 'Scratching The Surface' Video

Quiet Riot's Frankie Banali Has Stage Four Pancreatic Cancer 2019 In Review

Quiet Riot's Frankie Banali Didn't Let Cancer Disrupt New Album

Quiet Riot's Frankie Banali Has Stage Four Pancreatic Cancer

Quiet Riot Streaming New Song 'Heartbreak City'

Quiet Riot Stream First Single From New Album

Ra Ra Riot Share New Single 'Belladonna'

Night Riots Release 'Loyal To The Game' Video

Brian Setzer Announces Rockabilly Riot Tour

More Riot News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Dave Grohl Rocks Foo Fighters Classic For Living Room Concert- Thomas Rhett- I Love Rock 'N' Roll Songwriter Dies From Covid-19- KISS Rescheduled Dates- more


Reviews
Caught In The Act: Beasto Blanco Live

Great White - Stage

Jah9 - Note to Self

Jackson Price - I Used To Have Fun

Ptolema - Maze

advertisement


Latest News
Dave Grohl Rocks Foo Fighters Classic For Living Room Concert

Thomas Rhett Celebrates Birthday With All-Star Collaboration

Clutch Release New Monster-Themed Compilation

John Fogerty Performs Pair Of CCR Classics At Home

Infected Rain Announce Tour With Eluveitie and Insomnium

Billie Joe Armstrong Unplugs For Green Day Hit

I Love Rock 'N' Roll Songwriter Dies From Covid-19

Bon Jovi Share 'Unbroken' Video Featuring The Invictus Games Choir



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.