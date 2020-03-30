.

Billie Joe Armstrong Unplugs For Green Day Hit

Bruce Henne | 03-30-2020

Green Day

(hennemusic) Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong performed a stripped-down acoustic version of the "American Idiot" smash, "Boulevard Of Broken Dreams", from his home during a coronavirus relief concert broadcast Sunday evening on Fox-TV.

Hosted by Elton John, the iHeart Living Room Concert For America featured a number of artists delivering unique versions of their hits during the hour-long special, which was designed to entertain and inform the public with information regarding safety during the pandemic while raising funds for Feeding America and the First Responders Children's Foundation.

"I hope everybody's happy and healthy," said Armstrong off the top. "I just wanted to say it's an honor to be playing for everybody right now." Watch the performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


