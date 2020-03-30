Thomas Rhett Celebrates Birthday With All-Star Collaboration

Thomas Rhett celebrated his 30th birthday (March 30th) with the release of an all-star collaboration with Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin and Keith Urban.

The new track is entitled "Be A Light" and Rhett and his collaborators will be donating all proceeds from the single to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Thomas had this to say, "I wrote 'Be A Light' last year as a way to process negativity and sadness I was seeing in the world. Now, as I sit in my home with my family on my 30th Birthday, we are in the middle of a world-wide pandemic affecting every single human on earth, all while our town of Nashville is still healing from devastating tornadoes that destroyed so much of our city less than one month ago. But, among the wreckage, I see us come together in ways I never dreamed possible.

"I knew in my heart this was the time to share this message with the world and our community. The voices who join me on this track are some of the brightest lights I know. I hope this song serves as a reminder that we are all in this together." Listen to the song below:





