Deep Purple Release New Song 'Man Alive'

(hennemusic) Deep Purple are streaming "Man Alive", as the second preview to their forthcoming album, "Whoosh!" "Man Alive" follows the project's lead single, "Throw My Bones", ahead of the August 7 release of the album, which was recorded with producer Bob Ezrin in Nashville, TN.

"It's an abstract concept," frontman and lyricist Ian Gillan tells Billboard. "There was an apocalyptic quality to the (music of) 'Man Alive', and the idea developed lyrically from there -- the scenario of this event that took place and everyone got killed, and you get this picture of 'all creatures great and small grazed on blood red soil, and grass that grows on city streets.'

"So it's a post-humanity scenario. And then all of a sudden something's washed up on the beach, and it turns out to be a man, and it's the only living man - but it's just a man, so...That's the end of humanity, because what use is one man? That was the idea. If it was a painting, you'd call it impressionistic." Listen to the new single here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

