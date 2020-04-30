Metallica and Megadeth Stars In Bonus Clip For Thrash Doc

Metallica and Megadeth stars are featured in a bonus interviews video for the deluxe edition of "Murder In The Front Row: The San Francisco Bay Area Thrash Metal Story" DVD.

The deluxe edition was released on DVD last week and features over 90 minutes of never-before-seen bonus footage, including the interview with Metallica that is included in the preview clip.

The film was also released digitally in 4K and HD formats via most major platforms. Director Adam Dubin had this to say, "I'm very happy that Murder In The Front Row is coming out on digital and DVD on April 24th.

"While it was an amazing experience for me to attend screenings around the world and interact with music fans, I've always been aware that most people will see the movie online. One of the most interesting things that I observed at screenings was metalhead parents bringing their kids to educate them on what the thrash scene was like back in the day. It was like a shared history lesson.

"So I'm glad that the movie will continue to educate people around the world. It is an especially poignant time for Murder In The Front Row to be available because live music has been sidelined by safety concerns.

"Thrash metal as practiced by Metallica, Megadeth, Testament, Exodus and others is a very live experience. The photographs in Murder In The Front Row attest to the energy of the live shows and the bands all built their followings through playing live.

"So until we can all get back to enjoying music together, it will be fun to relive the history with Murder In The Front Row." Watch the preview clip below:





