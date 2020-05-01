Tim McGraw To Celebrate Mother's Day With New Single

Tim McGraw have announced that he will be releasing a brand new single entitled "I Called Mama" on May 8th, just two days before Mother's Day.

McGraw had this to say about the song, "On the one hand this song is literally, 'hey, call your mom.' On the other hand, you look at a time like this, there are real hardships for everyone, and it's a great reminder that hearing someone's voice who knows you and loves you can help you get through anything.

"I think it's at these very difficult times that music can help and the power of a song can give someone a moment of clarity or comfort, or just a smile. Especially now, when we seem to need it more than ever."

The lyric video for the single will include some never-before-seen footage of Tim as a baby with his mom. The official video will feature footage and photos that McGraw asked fans to send in of their moms .

Tim says, "Mother's definitely deserve to be honored more than one day a year. We've have had such an incredible response of people sharing their special Mama videos, we are going to get you something really special in a few weeks".





