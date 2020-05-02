Clutch Stream New Version of 'Smoke Banshee'

(hennemusic) Clutch are streaming a new recording of their 2001 track, "Smoke Banshee", as the latest release in their ongoing Weathermaker Vault Series.

The tune, which originally appeared on the Maryland band's fifth album, "Pure Rock Fury", made the short list for the new digital single series. "As 2019 drew to a close, we started digging into songs we hadn't played in quite some time," explains singer Neil Fallon.

"We had forgotten how much we enjoyed playing 'Smoke Banshee.' The version on Pure Rock Fury is a hybrid of a live and studio performance. So when we made our list of candidates for the Vault Series, it was an easy choice to give Smoke Banshee a full studio recording."

The single was recently rerecorded and remixed by J. Robbins (Jawbox, Jawbreaker, The Sword, Against Me!). The new series has seen Clutch issue covers of classic cuts originally recorded by Willie Dixon, ZZ Top and Creedence Clearwater Revival, and reworked versions of their own tunes, including 2007's "Electric Worry", 1995's "Spacegrass", and 2003's "Willie Nelson." Stream the original and new version of the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Clutch Announce Rescheduled South American Dates

Clutch Deliver New Jam Room Livestream Performance

Clutch Livestream Jam Room Performance

Clutch Streaming Their Complete 2019 Hellfest Performance

Clutch Update Fans On Current State Of 2020 Live Dates

Clutch Release New Monster-Themed Compilation

Clutch Revisit 'Willie Nelson' For Vault Series

Clutch Postpone South American Tour

Clutch Announce Limited Edition Box Set

More Clutch News



