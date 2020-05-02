Clutch Stream New Version of 'Smoke Banshee'

(hennemusic) Clutch are streaming a new recording of their 2001 track, "Smoke Banshee", as the latest release in their ongoing Weathermaker Vault Series.
The tune, which originally appeared on the Maryland band's fifth album, "Pure Rock Fury", made the short list for the new digital single series. "As 2019 drew to a close, we started digging into songs we hadn't played in quite some time," explains singer Neil Fallon.
"We had forgotten how much we enjoyed playing 'Smoke Banshee.' The version on Pure Rock Fury is a hybrid of a live and studio performance. So when we made our list of candidates for the Vault Series, it was an easy choice to give Smoke Banshee a full studio recording."
The single was recently rerecorded and remixed by J. Robbins (Jawbox, Jawbreaker, The Sword, Against Me!). The new series has seen Clutch issue covers of classic cuts originally recorded by Willie Dixon, ZZ Top and Creedence Clearwater Revival, and reworked versions of their own tunes, including 2007's "Electric Worry", 1995's "Spacegrass", and 2003's "Willie Nelson." Stream the original and new version of the song here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Clutch Announce Rescheduled South American Dates
Clutch Deliver New Jam Room Livestream Performance
Clutch Livestream Jam Room Performance
Clutch Streaming Their Complete 2019 Hellfest Performance
Clutch Update Fans On Current State Of 2020 Live Dates
Clutch Release New Monster-Themed Compilation
Clutch Revisit 'Willie Nelson' For Vault Series
Clutch Postpone South American Tour
Clutch Announce Limited Edition Box Set
Motley Crue, Def Leppard Stadium Tour Still Up In The Air- Metallica Rock Classic Song In Isolation Video- Rage Against The Machine Postpone Reunion Tour- The Eagles- more
Premiere: Mike Z Revs Up With 'Let's F-in Ride'
Sites and Sounds: Taste of the South Edition
Singled Out: 09's Idle Hands Featuring Chris Ratzlaff
Singled Out: Mantric's The Towering Mountain'
Motley Crue, Def Leppard Stadium Tour Still Up In The Air
Metallica Rock Classic Song In Isolation Video
Rage Against The Machine Postpone Reunion Tour
Pink Floyd Stream Rare 1970 US TV Performance Special
Deep Purple Release 'Man Alive' Video
Clutch Stream New Version of 'Smoke Banshee'
Singled Out: Rabid Flesh Eaters' R.F.E.
The Eagles Reveal Rescheduled Hotel California Dates