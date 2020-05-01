Dead & Company To Stream Noblesville Show For One More Saturday Night

Dead & Company have announced the show that they will be sharing for this week's installment of their free weekly streaming series "One More Saturday Night".
This week the band will be revisiting their June 6th, 2018 concert at Noblesville, IN this Saturday, May 2nd at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. The band notes that "Sugar Magnolia holds a special place in this show, get ready".
The streams are free but the group, Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, and Bob Weir, with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti, ask that fans "please consider making a donation to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund" here.
The show can be streamed from the band's YouTube channel and below:
