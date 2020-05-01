Def Leppard Release 'Paper Sun' Performance Video

(hennemusic) Def Leppard are streaming a performance video of their 1999 single, "Paper Sun", as the latest preview to the forthcoming live package, "London To Vegas."

Footage of the song - which originally appeared on the UK band's seventh studio album, "Euphoria" - was filmed during a 2018 residency at the Zappos Theatre in Las Vegas, and presented as part of the concert film, "Hits Vegas, Live At Planet Hollywood", in the new collection.

Also featured in "Hysteria At The O2", which delivers a full December 2018 album performance of Def Leppard's 1987 smash, "Hysteria", at the London venue, and rounded out by the mini-documentary, "Hysteria: Then And Now."

Due May 29, "London To Vegas" is set to arrive just weeks before Def Leppard are scheduled to begin a summer tour of US stadiums with Motley Crue in Jacksonville, FL on June 18. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





