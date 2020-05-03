All-Star Foo Fighters Cover Tops Chart

(hennemusic) An all-star COVID-19 benefit cover of the 2002 Foo Fighters classic, "Times Like These", has topped the UK singles chart. Recorded by artists like Chris Martin of Coldplay, Ellie Goulding, Royal Blood, Dua Lipa and Foo Fighters Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins in home isolation, the track was produced by Fraser T. Smith (Adele, Stormzy) for an April 23 release as the Stay Home Live Lounge - in honor of the long-running BBC Radio "Live Lounge" series that sees intimate studio versions of hits and covers.
The BBC released the song as a single, with UK net profits to be combined with any funds raised by The Big Night In; these funds will be split equally between BBC Children In Need and Comic Relief to provide essential support to vulnerable people of all ages and backgrounds across the UK who will be significantly impacted by the COVID-19 crisis; international net profits will go towards the WHO's COVID-19-Solidarity Response Fund.
"To have produced this Number 1 with the Live Lounge Allstars means the world to me," says Smith. "Every artist stepped up to make this a truly soulful version of the Foo Fighters classic, and I want to thank the incredible Radio 1 team, DJ's who have supported it, and everyone who's downloaded and streamed this song to raise so much money for all the charities, in the fight against Covid-19." Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Unplugs To Surprise NYC Nurse
Foo Fighters Share Video Of Full Iconic Hyde Park Concert
All-Star Foo Fighters Covid-19 Relief Cover Streaming Online
Foo Fighters Getting All-Star Cover For Covid-19 Relief
Dave Grohl Looks Back At Jam Session With Prince
Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Recounts Pantera Fandom
Foo Fighters Postpone Remaining Van Tour Dates
Dave Grohl Rocks Foo Fighters Classic For Living Room Concert
Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Launches Stories Series
Virtual Metallica Tour Launched- Filter Hit Gets All-Star Quarantine Cover- All-Star Foo Fighters Cover Tops Chart- Rolling Stone's Mick Jagger- Iron Maiden- more
Premiere: Mike Z Revs Up With 'Let's F-in Ride'
Sites and Sounds: Taste of the South Edition
Singled Out: 09's Idle Hands Featuring Chris Ratzlaff
Singled Out: Mantric's The Towering Mountain'
Virtual Metallica Tour Launched
Filter Hit Gets All-Star Quarantine Cover
All-Star Foo Fighters Cover Tops Chart
Rolling Stone's Mick Jagger To Rock Relief Concert Livestream
Iron Maiden Revisit Live After Death For Live Collection Series
Trivium's Matt Heafy Guests On Bleed From Within's New Track
The Sword Share Their Take On KISS Classic
Less Than Jake Launch 'Lost At Home Sessions'