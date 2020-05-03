.

All-Star Foo Fighters Cover Tops Chart

Bruce Henne | 05-03-2020

Foo Fighters

(hennemusic) An all-star COVID-19 benefit cover of the 2002 Foo Fighters classic, "Times Like These", has topped the UK singles chart. Recorded by artists like Chris Martin of Coldplay, Ellie Goulding, Royal Blood, Dua Lipa and Foo Fighters Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins in home isolation, the track was produced by Fraser T. Smith (Adele, Stormzy) for an April 23 release as the Stay Home Live Lounge - in honor of the long-running BBC Radio "Live Lounge" series that sees intimate studio versions of hits and covers.

The BBC released the song as a single, with UK net profits to be combined with any funds raised by The Big Night In; these funds will be split equally between BBC Children In Need and Comic Relief to provide essential support to vulnerable people of all ages and backgrounds across the UK who will be significantly impacted by the COVID-19 crisis; international net profits will go towards the WHO's COVID-19-Solidarity Response Fund.

"To have produced this Number 1 with the Live Lounge Allstars means the world to me," says Smith. "Every artist stepped up to make this a truly soulful version of the Foo Fighters classic, and I want to thank the incredible Radio 1 team, DJ's who have supported it, and everyone who's downloaded and streamed this song to raise so much money for all the charities, in the fight against Covid-19." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


