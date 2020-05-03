Filter Hit Gets All-Star Quarantine Cover

Filter's hit single "Take A Picture" has received a special cover from past/present members of Filter, Cold, Breaking Benjamin, Candlebox, and Lifer.

Cold Guitarist and Lifer frontman Nick Coyle brought the all-star assembly of musicians together virtually for the cover and the making of the Corona Sessions: Take A Picture video.

He was joined by Geno Lenardo (ex-Filter guitarist and songwriter) on acoustic guitar, Brian Quinn (Candlebox lead guitarist) on acoustic guitar, Johnny Nova (Cold guitarist) on electric guitar, Lindsay Manfredi (Cold bassist) on bass guitar, Chad Szeliga (Black Star Riders/ex-Breaking Benjamin drummer) on drums and Aaron Fink (Lifer/Earshot/Ex-Breaking Benjamin guitarist) on keys.

Coyle was inspired by viewing "quarantine-style" performances and then called on some friends "have a little fun with it!". He had this to say, I've always loved 'Take A Picture' and was originally thinking of doing a duo acoustic version with just me and Geno of Filter.

"Lindsay, our bassist in Cold, is staying with Geno during this lockdown and wanted to be a part of it too so then I thought... who else do I know that would be into playing on this?

"So, I reached out to Chad to see if he wanted to play drums, hit up my guitarist in Lifer Aaron to play keyboards and my old friend Brian Quinn from Candlebox to play acoustic guitar.

"And then I asked my good friend and bandmate in Cold Johnny Nova to play electric guitar. Luckily everyone was into it and excited to be a part of it. I am grateful that these guys, and gal, wanted to be a part of my crazy vision!" Watch the video





