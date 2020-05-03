Iron Maiden Revisit Live After Death For Live Collection Series

(hennemusic) Iron Maiden are expanding their ongoing "Live Collection" series with the June 19 release of 1985's "Live After Death" and 2001's "Rock In Rio" sets.

"Live After Death" was recorded at California's Long Beach Arena in March 1985 on the band's legendary year-long World Slavery Tour, which saw the group play 187 shows around the globe; the project also features additional tracks recorded at London's legendary Hammersmith Apollo.

"Rock In Rio" captures a January 19, 2001 performance before 100,000 fans at the iconic Brazilian festival on the final night of Iron Maiden's Brave New World Tour;

The Live Collection - Remastered follows the recent releases of The Studio Collection, a four-part series of releases detailing the UK band's entire 16-album catalog.

The albums feature the audio taken from the 2015 Mastered for iTunes project and the new collections are the first time these versions are available on CD.

As a bonus for collectors, one CD from each batch of releases is optionally available in a specially artwork designed box featuring a 1:24 scale figurine and exclusive patch; in the fifth and latest batch, this will be "Live After Death." here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Iron Maiden Forced To Cancel Legacy Of The Beast Show

Iron Maiden Keeping All Options Open With Pandemic

Iron Maiden Tour Canceled Over Covid-19 Pandemic

Iron Maiden Postpone Legacy Of The Beast Tour Dates

Di'Anno Doesn't Blame Iron Maiden For Firing Him

Iron Maiden Frontman Jokes Off Retirement Question

Iron Maiden's Adrian Smith Talks Eddie Van Halen, Influences

Iron Maiden Stars Remember Rush Icon Neil Peart

Paul Di'Anno Dreading The End Of Iron Maiden

More Iron Maiden News



