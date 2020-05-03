Iron Maiden Revisit Live After Death For Live Collection Series

(hennemusic) Iron Maiden are expanding their ongoing "Live Collection" series with the June 19 release of 1985's "Live After Death" and 2001's "Rock In Rio" sets.
"Live After Death" was recorded at California's Long Beach Arena in March 1985 on the band's legendary year-long World Slavery Tour, which saw the group play 187 shows around the globe; the project also features additional tracks recorded at London's legendary Hammersmith Apollo.
"Rock In Rio" captures a January 19, 2001 performance before 100,000 fans at the iconic Brazilian festival on the final night of Iron Maiden's Brave New World Tour;
The Live Collection - Remastered follows the recent releases of The Studio Collection, a four-part series of releases detailing the UK band's entire 16-album catalog.
The albums feature the audio taken from the 2015 Mastered for iTunes project and the new collections are the first time these versions are available on CD.
As a bonus for collectors, one CD from each batch of releases is optionally available in a specially artwork designed box featuring a 1:24 scale figurine and exclusive patch; in the fifth and latest batch, this will be "Live After Death." here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Iron Maiden Forced To Cancel Legacy Of The Beast Show
Iron Maiden Keeping All Options Open With Pandemic
Iron Maiden Tour Canceled Over Covid-19 Pandemic
Iron Maiden Postpone Legacy Of The Beast Tour Dates
Di'Anno Doesn't Blame Iron Maiden For Firing Him
Iron Maiden Frontman Jokes Off Retirement Question
Iron Maiden's Adrian Smith Talks Eddie Van Halen, Influences
Iron Maiden Stars Remember Rush Icon Neil Peart
Paul Di'Anno Dreading The End Of Iron Maiden
Virtual Metallica Tour Launched- Filter Hit Gets All-Star Quarantine Cover- All-Star Foo Fighters Cover Tops Chart- Rolling Stone's Mick Jagger- Iron Maiden- more
Premiere: Mike Z Revs Up With 'Let's F-in Ride'
Sites and Sounds: Taste of the South Edition
Singled Out: 09's Idle Hands Featuring Chris Ratzlaff
Singled Out: Mantric's The Towering Mountain'
Virtual Metallica Tour Launched
Filter Hit Gets All-Star Quarantine Cover
All-Star Foo Fighters Cover Tops Chart
Rolling Stone's Mick Jagger To Rock Relief Concert Livestream
Iron Maiden Revisit Live After Death For Live Collection Series
Trivium's Matt Heafy Guests On Bleed From Within's New Track
The Sword Share Their Take On KISS Classic
Less Than Jake Launch 'Lost At Home Sessions'