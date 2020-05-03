.

Iron Maiden Revisit Live After Death For Live Collection Series

Bruce Henne | 05-03-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Iron Maiden

(hennemusic) Iron Maiden are expanding their ongoing "Live Collection" series with the June 19 release of 1985's "Live After Death" and 2001's "Rock In Rio" sets.

"Live After Death" was recorded at California's Long Beach Arena in March 1985 on the band's legendary year-long World Slavery Tour, which saw the group play 187 shows around the globe; the project also features additional tracks recorded at London's legendary Hammersmith Apollo.

"Rock In Rio" captures a January 19, 2001 performance before 100,000 fans at the iconic Brazilian festival on the final night of Iron Maiden's Brave New World Tour;

The Live Collection - Remastered follows the recent releases of The Studio Collection, a four-part series of releases detailing the UK band's entire 16-album catalog.

The albums feature the audio taken from the 2015 Mastered for iTunes project and the new collections are the first time these versions are available on CD.

As a bonus for collectors, one CD from each batch of releases is optionally available in a specially artwork designed box featuring a 1:24 scale figurine and exclusive patch; in the fifth and latest batch, this will be "Live After Death." here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Iron Maiden Revisit Live After Death For Live Collection Series

Iron Maiden Forced To Cancel Legacy Of The Beast Show

Iron Maiden Keeping All Options Open With Pandemic

Iron Maiden Tour Canceled Over Covid-19 Pandemic

Iron Maiden Postpone Legacy Of The Beast Tour Dates

Di'Anno Doesn't Blame Iron Maiden For Firing Him

Iron Maiden Frontman Jokes Off Retirement Question

Iron Maiden's Adrian Smith Talks Eddie Van Halen, Influences

Iron Maiden Stars Remember Rush Icon Neil Peart

Paul Di'Anno Dreading The End Of Iron Maiden

More Iron Maiden News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Virtual Metallica Tour Launched- Filter Hit Gets All-Star Quarantine Cover- All-Star Foo Fighters Cover Tops Chart- Rolling Stone's Mick Jagger- Iron Maiden- more

Reviews

Premiere: Mike Z Revs Up With 'Let's F-in Ride'

Sites and Sounds: Taste of the South Edition

Singled Out: 09's Idle Hands Featuring Chris Ratzlaff

Missing Persons - Dreaming

Singled Out: Mantric's The Towering Mountain'

advertisement
Latest News

Virtual Metallica Tour Launched

Filter Hit Gets All-Star Quarantine Cover

All-Star Foo Fighters Cover Tops Chart

Rolling Stone's Mick Jagger To Rock Relief Concert Livestream

Iron Maiden Revisit Live After Death For Live Collection Series

Trivium's Matt Heafy Guests On Bleed From Within's New Track

The Sword Share Their Take On KISS Classic

Less Than Jake Launch 'Lost At Home Sessions'