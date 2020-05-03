Less Than Jake Launch 'Lost At Home Sessions'

Less Than Jake have released the first installment of their "Lost At Home Sessions". Volume One of the series is entitled "Just Like Andy" and is available via Bandcamp.
The band had this to say, "Being cooped up at home like the rest of you, we thought it would be fun to keep the creative juices flowing and see if we could make music from five separate locations.
"That's right, we've never played these songs together. It's kind of an experiment, but we're gonna have fun!" A portion of the proceeds will benefit MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, get your copy here.
