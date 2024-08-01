Less Than Jake Deliver 'Walking Pipebomb'

Less Than Jake have shared a visualizer video for their brand new single "Walking Pipebomb". The track is included in the forthcoming limited edition 7" single (that also includes the previously released song "Broken Words".

JR Wasilewski had this to say about the new song, "The world has been contentious as of late. Many voices battling for who can scream the loudest about whatever the talking point of the moment is.

"For myself, I focus on being kind to everyone and staying out of the fray. But, from time to time, people do their best to drag me down to them - and are successful.

"These are the moments when I want to explode. I can't contain my rage. This song is representative of how I feel at those moments."

Pure Noise Records have launched a here pre-order for the new 7" vinyl, which will be limited to just 500 copies worldwide. Watch the "Walking Pipebomb" visualizer below:

