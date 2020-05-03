Rolling Stone's Mick Jagger To Rock Relief Concert Livestream

(hennemusic) Rolling Stones legend Mick Jagger is among the artists set to perform during a livestreamed May 3 charity concert event to raise funds for the battle against coronavirus in India.

According to The Jakarta Post, "iFor India" will see The Rolling Stones rocker appear alongside dozens of international and Bollywood stars taking part in the four-hour concert, including Will Smith, Nick Jonas, Bryan Adams, Jack Black, actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Shah Rukh Khan, and the country's cricket captain Virat Kohli, among others.

Organized by Bollywood directors Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar, the show will be live-streamed by Facebook and pay tribute to workers fighting the pandemic; it aims to raise millions of dollars for more than 100 groups providing food and other essential services during the crisis, including the India COVID Response Fund, which is managed by GiveIndia, the country's largest donation platform.

Concert organizers said the money was needed "for those who have no work and no home and do not know where their next meal is coming from."

India's 1.3 billion people have been under lockdown since March 25 with the restrictions, while recently-eased, are set to last until at least May 17; the country has so far reported 37,335 coronavirus cases and 1,218 deaths, with more than 2,000 new infections in the last 24 hours.

"iFor India" will be livestreamed Sunday, May 3 at 10 a.m. EST/7:30 p.m. IST via Facebook. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Rolling Stones Release New Isolation Song 'Living In A Ghost Town'

Rolling Stones Lead Together At Home Album Lineup

Rolling Stones Unplug For One World Together At Home

Rolling Stones Added To One World Together At Home Special

Bush's Gavin Rossdale Shares Home Video Of Rolling Stones Classic Jam

Rolling Stones Postpone No Filter Tour

Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Doc To Premiere At Tribeca

Elton John and Rolling Stones Big Winners At Pollstar Awards

Rolling Stones Announce North American Stadium Tour

More Rolling Stones News



