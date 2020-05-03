Spock's Beard offshoot Pattern-Seeking Animals have released a new track called "Raining Hard In Heaven". The song from their forthcoming sophomore album "Prehensile Tales," which will be hitting stores on May 15th.
John Boegehold had this to say, "I started writing for the second album right as we were finishing up the first one. I wanted to change around some of the songwriting approaches I'd been using and draw from a few different musical influences while not straying too far from the overall vibe of the band."
Ted Leonard added, "This album is another collection of lush arrangements and infectious melodies. I mean really infectious. There are certain lines that are the last thing going through my head at night and the first thing in the morning. I think it's actually furthering my insanity." Stream the song below:
Pattern-Seeking Animals Release 'Here In My Autumn' Video
Pattern-Seeking Animals Announce New Album 'Prehensile Tales'
Spock's Beard Offshoot Pattern-Seeking Animals Stream First Song
More Pattern-Seeking Animals News
Virtual Metallica Tour Launched- Filter Hit Gets All-Star Quarantine Cover- All-Star Foo Fighters Cover Tops Chart- Rolling Stone's Mick Jagger- Iron Maiden- more
Premiere: Mike Z Revs Up With 'Let's F-in Ride'
Sites and Sounds: Taste of the South Edition
Singled Out: 09's Idle Hands Featuring Chris Ratzlaff
Singled Out: Mantric's The Towering Mountain'
Megadeth and Lamb Of God Tour Still Planned
Uncle Kracker Answers Quarantine With 'No Time To Be Sober'
Bowling For Soup Share Cover Of Social Distortion Classic
Pattern-Seeking Animals Release New Song 'Raining Hard In Heaven'
September Mourning Get Animated For 'Madness'
In Mourning Giving Away Song From 'Monolith' Reissue
Virtual Metallica Tour Launched
Filter Hit Gets All-Star Quarantine Cover