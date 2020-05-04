Suicide Silence Share B-Side Track 'Overlord'

Suicide Silence have released a b-side track entitled "Overlord". The song follows the release of the band's sixth studio album "Become The Hunter," earlier this year.
Eddie Hermida had the following to say about the track, "The inspiration for 'Overlord' came from the events surrounding the Heaven's Gate mass suicide in the late 90s.
The lyrics involve not allowing yourself to be ruled by others, which is a concept that's highly relatable to many aspects of how we still live today." Check out the song below:
