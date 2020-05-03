Uncle Kracker Answers Quarantine With 'No Time To Be Sober'

Uncle Kracker is dealing with the current pandemic isolation with humor and teamed up with Trick Pony's Ira Dean and longtime collaborator Frederick Beauregard (AKA Paradime) to created "No Time To Be Sober".

He had this to say about the track, "Having recently lost my grandma to COVID 19, I understand the seriousness of it all too well. God knows I've had plenty of time in this house to reflect.

"The only real good thing I could come up with is that she is with my grandpa now, sipping on some Baileys while he's drinking a Bud Light. This one's for them.

"They lived thru tougher times than these and taught me how to make the best of every situation. This song is nothing more than that. Cheers Gramma, I love you and FU C19."



The video for the track was shot, directed and edited by his daughters Madison Blue Shafer and Troy Averie Shafer at his home in Michigan. Watch it below:





