Alcatrazz Release Video For Track From First Album In 3 Decades

Alcatrazz have released a video for their new song "Polar Bear". The song comes from the band's first new album since 1986. The new record will be entitled "Born Innocent" and is set for release on July 31st.

Frontman Graham Bonnet had this to say about the new single, "I heard those words "polar bear" and thought it's an intriguing title because it sounds all cuddly and nice, but it's not.

"It's a story of how when the Eskimo got too old, they would take their lives by sitting in snow, freezing to death and letting the polar bear take the body.

"The polar bear was very prominent in their lives as a God and also as a way of committing suicide, which is kind of awful. But when an Eskimo loses all his teeth and he could no longer eat, he would lose his strength obviously and then become a weak old man.

"He could no longer contribute to the tribe, he'd feel his life was useless and so he'd walk out into the snow and sacrifice himself to the bear." Watch the video below:





