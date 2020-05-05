Liam Gallagher Streams Video Of Unreleased Song 'Eh Lah'

(hennemusic) Liam Gallagher is streaming video of in-studio performance of an unreleased song, "Eh Lah." Directed by Charlie Lightening, there's few other details about the footage of the track, which the former Oasis singer has performed less than ten times - according to setlist.fm - since he debuted it during a 2017 show in Brooklyn, New York while on the road in support of his solo debut, "As You Were."

While touring behind his 2019 record, "Why Me? Why Not", Gallagher filmed a performance for MTV Unplugged alongside the 24-piece Urban Soul Orchestra at Hull City Hall last August for the series; audio from the event was officially released last month.

The rocker recently announced plans to perform a free show for UK National Health Service employees in London this fall. The October 29 event at the O2 Arena will feature the singer "plus special guests" as he offers his personal thanks to members of the British healthcare industry for their efforts during the ongoing pandemic.

"They do an incredible job," says Gallagher, "we are very lucky to have them." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





