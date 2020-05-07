Guns N' Roses Announce Sweet Child O' Mine Children's Book

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses' 1987 classic, "Sweet Child O' Mine", has inspired a new children's book of the same name. Due September 1 and billed as a "song-turned-story of discovery and adventure," the project sees the band team up with author James Patterson and illustrator Jennifer Zivoin for a picture book based on the lyrics from their only US No. 1 single.
According to People, the project "was inspired by the adventures of Maya and Natalia Rose, two young girls who have grown up touring with the band."
In real life, the two are cousins, with one the daughter of Guns N' Roses manager Fernando Lebeis and one his sister's. "My sister and I have been lucky to be able to watch our daughters - Maya and Natalia Rose - grow up while touring with the guys (the band)," says Lebeis. "We ourselves have been part of the 'Guns family' for over 30 years ... being able to bring this into a children's print book is truly special and a fun milestone in our lives."
"As a longtime fan of Guns N' Roses, I'm thrilled to partner with the band in bringing their famed hit song to life on the page," adds Patterson. "Sweet Child O'Mine is a story that I know kids will love reading and that parents will love singing along to." Watch the promo video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
