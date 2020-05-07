.

Gears Release 'Stronger Than Pain' Lyric Video

Keavin Wiggins | 05-07-2020

Gears

Miami hard rockers Gears have released a lyric video for their brand new single and previously unreleased track called "Stronger Than Pain."

Jimmy Wooten had this to say about the song, "We've actually been sitting on this song for a while now. With everything happening in the world today, it just seemed that now would be a good time to unleash it.

"It's meant to be a battle cry that empowers us and says, 'we will overcome anything that comes our way. We are STRONGER than everything we face.'

"I think it's more fitting now than we would like to admit. We all hope everyone is staying safe, healthy and strong." Watch the video below:


