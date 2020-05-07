Liam Gallagher Delays Release Of MTV Unplugged Album

Former Oasis star Liam Gallagher has announced that he has delayed the release of his "MTV Unplugged" live album to June 12th. It was originally scheduled to hit stores on April 24th.
As previously reported, he album features Liam performing with the 24-piece Urban Soul Orchestra and his former Oasis bandmate Bonehead joins him for some of the band's classic songs including "Some Might Say," "Stand By Me," "Cast No Shadow," and his debut live performance of the "Definitely Maybe" track "Sad Song."
Liam had this to say, "I was honored to perform at the legendary showcase that is 'MTV Unplugged'. It was a lovely experience and the people of Hull were biblical and sounded fantastic. I hope you enjoy the record. LG x."
Stream the single "Gone" below:
