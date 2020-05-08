Dead & Company To Stream New Orleans Show For One More Saturday Night

Dead & Company will be taking fans back to their 2018 show in New Orleans for this week's installment of their One More Saturday Night full concert stream series.

This week's stream will feature the band's February 24th, 2018 concert from the Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans and will stream live on the band's YouTube channel at 8PM ET / 5PM PT this Saturday, May 9th.

The group had this to say, "Even though we couldn't be together at JazzFest, let's celebrate a weekend late and pay homage to the beautiful city of New Orleans. George Porter Jr. joins us on stage for very special renditions of Smokestack Lightning & Bertha. Make sure to tune in!"

A direct link to this week's show was not available at press time, however you can stream last week's show from Noblesville below:





