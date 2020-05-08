Halestorm Announce Roadiestrong Campaign

Halestorm have announced the launch of their #ROADIESTRONG support campaign that is aimed at providing essential financial assistance to road crews all over the world who have been impacted by the Covid-19 shutdown.
The band is selling special #ROADIESTRONG merchandise, with all proceeds going to Live Nation's Crew Nation, a global relief fund for live music crews.
Halestorm had this to say, "Roadies are more than a crew, they are the beating heart of the show. They are the soldiers on the front lines. They are the first to arrive, and the last to leave. They handle the dirty work, and make the hard decisions. They keep the wheels turning and our dreams alive. Roadies are our tour family. They are OUR people.
"And in most cases they are the only ones in this crazy life who understand us. They live it and breathe it. We stand with all the roadies who are struggling during this lockdown. And encourage you to show your love and support for the men and women behind the curtain." Check out the merch here.
