Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Streams Live At Pompeii Concert

(hennemusic) David Gilmour is streaming his 2016 film, "Live At Pompeii", as the fourth and final installment in Pink Floyd's new weekly series of concert videos.

Directed by Gavin Elder, the project features Gilmour's 2016 concerts in support of 2015's "Rattle That Lock" at the ancient Roman amphitheatre, which marked his return to the site 45 years after he first played there for Adrian Maben's classic film, "Pink Floyd Live At Pompeii."

"I think (the film) is more than any of us could've expected," Elder tells Billboard. "Pompeii wasn't the last concert on the tour, but it was the highlight, that's for sure. We all traveled there on the train together and there was a real sense of excitement that something special was going to happen in Pompeii. There is a sense of history in the air there; You can feel that you're standing in the middle of one of the oldest amphitheaters in the world."

"I know how he likes to be portrayed," adds Elder. "It's editing it with a musicality that enhances everyone's performance and captures the subtlety as well as the spectacle - real subtle nuances that I think bring the personality to the performance. So what I'm after is the little looks, the little smiles, the little acknowledgements between the band members that it's all happening and they're all on fire.

"It's a collaboration of coming together and we're really there just to capture what they're doing and capture the majesty of the moment."

"David Gilmour: Live At Pompeii" will be available to watch on demand until May 17. Watch it here.

