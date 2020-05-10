Crobot Release 'Gasoline' Visualizer

Crobot have released a visualizer video for their new single "Gasoline". The song comes from the band's 2019 studio album "Motherbrain".

singer Brandon Yeagley had this to say, , "'Gasoline' is the sonic portrayal of a Schwarzenegger flick, complete with super villains, boss battles, & explosions at every turn. It's a lot like Predator in 4K for your ear holes."

Guitarist Bishop added, "This was a collaboration I took the lead on with our buddy Wombat. Basically, a bad trip in to the world of Crobot. A different dimension where monsters rule and humans drool.

"Bishop delivered the art, and Wombat executed the concept, effects, animation and editing delivering the essence of what is pure legend and ubiquitous as WombatFire." Watch the video below:





Related Stories

Crobot Release 'Low Life' Video

Crobot Release Video For First New Song In Three Years

More Crobot News



