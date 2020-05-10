.

Crobot Release 'Gasoline' Visualizer

Keavin Wiggins | 05-10-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Crobot

Crobot have released a visualizer video for their new single "Gasoline". The song comes from the band's 2019 studio album "Motherbrain".

singer Brandon Yeagley had this to say, , "'Gasoline' is the sonic portrayal of a Schwarzenegger flick, complete with super villains, boss battles, & explosions at every turn. It's a lot like Predator in 4K for your ear holes."

Guitarist Bishop added, "This was a collaboration I took the lead on with our buddy Wombat. Basically, a bad trip in to the world of Crobot. A different dimension where monsters rule and humans drool.

"Bishop delivered the art, and Wombat executed the concept, effects, animation and editing delivering the essence of what is pure legend and ubiquitous as WombatFire." Watch the video below:


Related Stories


Crobot Release 'Gasoline' Visualizer

Crobot Release 'Low Life' Video

Crobot Release Video For First New Song In Three Years

More Crobot News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Rock And Roll Pioneer Little Richard Dead At 87- Rush Classic Gets All-Star Quarantine Cover- Whitesnake Release 'Give Me All Your Love' 2020 Remix Video- more

Reviews

Singled Out: Cryptex's Bloodmoon

Singled Out: Salim Nourallah's Winners

Mother's Day Gift Guide

Singled Out: Vintage Trouble's Outside-In

Singled Out: One In The Chamber's Blow

advertisement
Latest News

Julien-K and Adema Singer Ryan Shuck Goes To Rehab

Jerry Lee Lewis Pays Tribute To Little Richard

Crobot Release 'Gasoline' Visualizer

Within Temptation Release New Single 'Entertain You'

Michael Franti & Spearhead Release 'I Got You' Video

The Roar Give Bryan Adam's 'Heaven' A Rockin' Makeover

Rock And Roll Pioneer Little Richard Dead At 87

Rush Classic Gets All-Star Quarantine Cover