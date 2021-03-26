Crobot Recruit Anthrax Star For 'Mountains'

Crobot have released a music video for their new song "Mountains", which features Frank Bello of Anthrax fame and comes from their forthcoming EP.
Frontman Brandon Yeagley had this to say about collaborating with Bello, "We've grown to know the Anthrax dudes pretty well through touring and developed a working relationship in addition to our friendships.
"We've always talked about writing with Frankie because we have a lot of the same influences and that definitely shines through in 'Mountain.' Frankie has always lent us his ear and has been a big supporter of ours - it was a treat to work with him on something."
Mascot Records will be releasing the EP, entitled "Rat Child" on June 18th and apart from Bello, it will also feature guest appearance from Howard Jones, and Steel Panther's Stix Zadina.
The band said of the EP, "These Motherbrain leftovers (and new tunes alike), will satiate your tastebuds for some new Crobot riffage. We had the unique opportunity to collaborate with Frankie Bello (Anthrax), Howard Jones (Light the Torch), & Stix Zadina (Steel Panther), with whom we not only value friendship but idolize as well.
"Whether it's gritty grooves, ballistic riffs, or that good ol' Crobot sound you're yearning for to getcha through, we've got just frequencies for ya! Say hello to our lil' friends..." Watch the "Mountains" video below:
Crobot Release 'Low Life' Video
Crobot Release Video For First New Song In Three Years
Wolfgang Van Halen Releases Two New Mammoth WVH Songs- Paul Stanley Sees No Reason For New Music From KISS- Stone Temple Pilots Expand 'Tiny Music' For 25th Anniversary- more
Weezer Set Van Halen Inspired Album Release and Announce Livestream- Royal Blood Unleash 'Limbo'- Queen Make History With 'Bohemian Rhapsody'- The Offspring- more
Lamb Of God Recruit Chuck Billy For Quarantine Video- Metallica's Hammett Recruited By Santana For New Album- Wolfgang Van Halen- Rammstein Postpone Stadium Tour- more
Sammy Hagar Planning Two Residencies With The Circle- Iron Maiden Deserve To Be In Rock Hall Says Paul Stanley- Megadeth's Ellefson Teams Up With Jeff Scott Soto- more
On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition
Eric Anders and Mark O'Bitz - Sirens Go By
5 Star: Delta Rae - Coming Home To Carolina
Ten Years After - A Sting in the Tale (Deluxe Edition)
Sick Of It All and Agnostic Front Cancel U.S. Tour
Crobot Recruit Anthrax Star For 'Mountains'
The Juliana Theory Return With First New Album In 15 Years
Eric Church Becomes 'Break It Kind Of Guy' With New Song
ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Delivers 'West Coast Junkie' Video
The Steve Miller Band Share Classic 'Jet Airliner' Performance
Beartooth Declare 'The Past Is Dead' With New Video
Singled Out: The Simple Radicals and Che-Val's White Rabbit