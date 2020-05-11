Guns N' Roses Announce Changed Tour Plans

Guns N' Roses shared some disappointing news with fans hoping to see them live this spring and early summer, they have been forced to call of their tour plans due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The band was scheduled to launch a European tour on May 20th in Lisbon, Portugal and wrap up the trek on June 27th in Dublin, Ireland, but the dates will not be going forward as planned.

They had this to say, "GN'R Fam: Sadly the upcoming European tour will not be happening. Things are changing daily and we want to keep our fans, crew members and band safe.

"We are working hard with our promoters, venues and cities/countries on next steps and will make further announcements as soon as we can. Thank you for your patience. We will get through this together and look forward to seeing you all very soon ."





Related Stories

Guns N' Roses Announce Sweet Child O' Mine Children's Book

Guns N' Roses Working On 'Killer New' Music

Guns N' Roses, Metallica, Led Zeppelin Lead Special Radio Channels

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Shares Live Video Featuring Guns N' Roses Icon

What Guns N' Roses Icon Would Change About Rock Hall Induction

Duff Shares Pandemic's Impact On Guns N' Roses Camp

Guns N' Roses' Slash and Duff Lead Guest On Cherie Currie Album

Matt Sorum Plays Guns N' Roses Classic In Home Video

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Launching Radio Show

More Guns N' Roses News



