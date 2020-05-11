Guns N' Roses shared some disappointing news with fans hoping to see them live this spring and early summer, they have been forced to call of their tour plans due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The band was scheduled to launch a European tour on May 20th in Lisbon, Portugal and wrap up the trek on June 27th in Dublin, Ireland, but the dates will not be going forward as planned.
They had this to say, "GN'R Fam: Sadly the upcoming European tour will not be happening. Things are changing daily and we want to keep our fans, crew members and band safe.
"We are working hard with our promoters, venues and cities/countries on next steps and will make further announcements as soon as we can. Thank you for your patience. We will get through this together and look forward to seeing you all very soon ."
Guns N' Roses Announce Sweet Child O' Mine Children's Book
Guns N' Roses Working On 'Killer New' Music
Guns N' Roses, Metallica, Led Zeppelin Lead Special Radio Channels
ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Shares Live Video Featuring Guns N' Roses Icon
What Guns N' Roses Icon Would Change About Rock Hall Induction
Duff Shares Pandemic's Impact On Guns N' Roses Camp
Guns N' Roses' Slash and Duff Lead Guest On Cherie Currie Album
Matt Sorum Plays Guns N' Roses Classic In Home Video
Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Launching Radio Show
Guns N' Roses Announce Changed Tour Plans- Underoath To Reunite With Daniel Davison For Breakdown Live- Asking Alexandria Release 'House On Fire' Video- more
Singled Out: The Sweater Set's Dawn Chorus
Singled Out: Cryptex's Bloodmoon
Singled Out: Salim Nourallah's Winners
Singled Out: Vintage Trouble's Outside-In
Guns N' Roses Announce Changed Tour Plans
Underoath To Reunite With Daniel Davison For Breakdown Live
Asking Alexandria Release 'House On Fire' Video
Trapt Releasing New Music This Week
Devon Allman Announces More We Are Still All Together Tour Dates
Metal Supergroup Imonolith Share New Quarantine Video
McStine & Minnemann Release 'The Program' Video
The Academic Release 'Anything Could Happen' Video