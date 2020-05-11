Trapt Releasing New Music This Week

Trapt will be releasing two new singles this week from their forthcoming studio album "Shadow Work", which is set to be released on June 19th.

The band will drop two new singles, "Make It Out Alive" and "Tell Me How You Really Feel" on May15th and a third single "Far Enough Away" on May 22, 2020.

Chris Taylor Brown says that "Make It Out Alive" was the last song that was written for the album. He says, "I hope it inspires people to never give up. Times can get so tough and it can be easy to just want to let go of all the struggle.

But I think the struggles we go through define us. Each crisis we go through, staring into an abyss of the unknown, makes us stronger when we come out the other side.

"I know that we will come out stronger, as a country and as a world, through the current crisis we find ourselves battling and every other crisis that comes our way in the future. We always do!" Check out the preview clip for the song below:





