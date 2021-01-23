Trapt Member Quits The Band

social media post capture

Trapt drummer Michael Smith has announced that he has made the "bittersweet decision" to quit the band due to some ongoing issues that he says are primarily political.

Smith had this to say, "After playing drums for Trapt for the past couple years, I have decided to step down from the band. This is definitely a bittersweet decision. There have been some ongoing issues (primarily political) throughout 2020 that many of you may know about, others may not. If you're curious, it's just a google search away. I respect everyone's right to have an opinion on politics. But at the end of the day, I am a musician and my job is to play and create music. So that is what I plan on doing.

"As I still communicate and have great relationships with the guys in the band, I will only speak for myself. The stances taken, and publicity received as a result are not representative of myself. Not as an individual, nor fitting or aligned with my personal morals and beliefs. I do not agree with how certain things have been handled towards our fans and the music community who I have such an immense respect for.

"I would not be able to have a career in music and/or be fortunate enough to sustain my livelihood without the amazing support of everybody involved (from fans to venue staff, to musician peers, etc.) So thank you to those out there who have been a part of supporting and enabling me to use my gifts and talents, and allowing me to press forward in my musical journey.

"It has been one of the best periods in my life the past couple years. But when it comes down to it, I do not agree with a lot of things morally and the publicity the band has received, mainly this past year in 2020...It is time for me to move on and pursue other avenues and projects.

"A huge thank you to everyone who has supported my musical journey thus far..."

Related Stories

Trapt Dedicate 'Make It Out Alive' To Keeping Spirits Alive Amid Pandemic

Trapt Release 'Make It Out Alive' Lyric Video

Trapt Release Two New Songs and Announce Album

Trapt Releasing New Music This Week

More Trapt News