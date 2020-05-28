Trapt Release 'Make It Out Alive' Lyric Video

Trapt have released a lyric video for their new single "Make It Out Alive". The track comes from the band's forthcoming studio album "Shadow Work", which is set to be released on July 3rd.

Chris Taylor Brown had this to say about the new song, "Make It Out Alive' was the last song written for our new album 'Shadow Work' and I hope it inspires people to never give up.

Times can get so tough and it can be easy to just want to let go of all the struggle. But I think the struggles we go through define us. Each crisis we go through, staring into an abyss of the unknown, makes us stronger when we come out the other side.

"I know that we will come out stronger, as a country and as a world, through the current crisis we find ourselves battling and every other crisis that comes our way in the future. We always do!" Watch the video below:





