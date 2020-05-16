Trapt Release Two New Songs and Announce Album

As promised, Trapt have released two brand new songs and the band has also revealed the details about the release of their new studio album.
The new album will be entitled "Shadow Work" and it is set to be released on June 19th. The band has shared the first two tracks from the album "Make It Out Alive" and "Tell Me How You Really Feel", with a third single coming on May 22nd.
Chris Taylor Brown had this to say, "'Make It Out Alive' was the last song written for our new album 'Shadow Work' and I hope it inspires people to never give up.
"Times can get so tough and it can be easy to just want to let go of all the struggle. But I think the struggles we go through define us. Each crisis we go through, staring into an abyss of the unknown, makes us stronger when we come out the other side.
"I know that we will come out stronger, as a country and as a world, through the current crisis we find ourselves battling and every other crisis that comes our way in the future. We always do!" Listen to "Make It Out Alive" below:
