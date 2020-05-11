Underoath To Reunite With Daniel Davison For Breakdown Live

Underoath have announced the second installment of their Breakdown Live streaming series will feature both Daniel Davison and Aaron Gillespie.

The band launched the weekly series last week on their Twitch channel where they go in-depth about one album from their catalog and this week's episode will stream this Wednesday, May 13th.

The episode will focus on the group's fifth studio album, (Disambiguation), and it will mark the first time that the entire version of the band from that era sits down with both Davison and Gillespie. It will stream here.





