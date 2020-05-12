Alter Bridge Release 'Metalingus' Lyric Video

Alter Bridge have released a new lyric video for their song "Metalingus," which is a track that was featured on the band's debut album "One Day Remains."
The new video was premiered by WWE wrestler and Hall of Famer "The Rated R Superstar" Edge's social pages. He has been using the song as his entrance theme since 2004.
Edge had previously explained how he came to use the song, "When I was out with my neck injury, I met Mark Tremonti. I met him at a Metallica show, actually. And I went back to his place after and he played me what would end up being the first Alter Bridge album.
"I heard 'Metalingus' and I was like, 'Dude, can I use that when I come back?' And he said, 'Yeah! Of course!" So that ended up being the genesis of it and when I heard it, it was actually Mark singing. It hadn't been Myles yet. So it was in its infancy, but I had heard that song. I was like, 'Okay, that's gonna be what I come to the ring to.' And that's how that all started." Watch the lyric video below:
Alter Bridge Salute Covid-19 Frontline Workers With New Video
Alter Bridge Postpone Spring Headline Tour
Alter Bridge Announces Walk The Sky Spring US Tour
Alter Bridge Release 'Godspeed' Lyric Video
Alter Bridge Announce 2020 American Tour
Alter Bridge Unplug In New Video
Alter Bridge Release 'Dying Light' Video
Alter Bridge Share 'In The Deep' Lyric Video
Alter Bridge Share 'Take The Crown' Lyric Video
Motley Crue Announce Virtual Watch Party- Jethro Tull's Ian Anderson Reveals He Has 'Incurable Lung Disease'- The Ghost Inside Share New Song 'Pressure Point'- Killswitch Engage- more
Singled Out: Greg Upchurch (3 Doors Down)'s Skin to Skin
Singled Out: The Sweater Set's Dawn Chorus
Singled Out: Cryptex's Bloodmoon
Singled Out: Salim Nourallah's Winners
Motley Crue Announce Virtual Watch Party
Jethro Tull's Ian Anderson Reveals He Has 'Incurable Lung Disease'
The Ghost Inside Share New Song 'Pressure Point'
Killswitch Engage Unplug For Quarantine Video
Dave Grohl Reacts To Post Malone's Nirvana Tribute
Metallica Step Up For Crew Nation
Alter Bridge Release 'Metalingus' Lyric Video
The Who In The Studio For Leeds 50th Anniversary