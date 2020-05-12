Alter Bridge Release 'Metalingus' Lyric Video

Alter Bridge have released a new lyric video for their song "Metalingus," which is a track that was featured on the band's debut album "One Day Remains."

The new video was premiered by WWE wrestler and Hall of Famer "The Rated R Superstar" Edge's social pages. He has been using the song as his entrance theme since 2004.

Edge had previously explained how he came to use the song, "When I was out with my neck injury, I met Mark Tremonti. I met him at a Metallica show, actually. And I went back to his place after and he played me what would end up being the first Alter Bridge album.

"I heard 'Metalingus' and I was like, 'Dude, can I use that when I come back?' And he said, 'Yeah! Of course!" So that ended up being the genesis of it and when I heard it, it was actually Mark singing. It hadn't been Myles yet. So it was in its infancy, but I had heard that song. I was like, 'Okay, that's gonna be what I come to the ring to.' And that's how that all started." Watch the lyric video below:





