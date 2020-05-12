Dave Grohl Reacts To Post Malone's Nirvana Tribute

Dave Grohl has shared his reaction to Post Malone's recent tribute to his former band Nirvana. The Foo Fighters frontman was asked about the special set during a recent interview.

Malone staged the special tribute show on April 24th via YouTube and was joined by Blink-182's Travis Barker, Nick Mack and Brian Lee for the 75-minute benefit performance for a Covid-19 fund.

Grohl was asked about it during an interview with ALT 98.7 FM. He said, "It was so weird, because I was writing, I started this Instagram page called 'Dave's True Stories', because I thought, 'Well, I just wrote a whole record. I don't wanna write music. And I don't really know what else to do, so I'll just write all these stories.'

"So I'm sitting there writing one of these stories out, and someone said, 'Hey, Post Malone is live on YouTube right now doing a whole set of Nirvana covers.'

And I've met him before. He's really nice; he's really cool. I've met his dad; he's cool too. So I was, like, 'Oh, that's kind of cool. I'm in the middle of writing something.' And then I started getting hit with texts, people texting me, like, 'Yo, are you watching this Post thing?' And I'm, like, 'No, I'm writing right now.' They're, like, 'It's pretty good.' I'm, like, 'Really?' So I keep on writing.

"Another text comes in, 'Dude, are you watching this Post Malone thing?' And I'm, like, 'No.' So finally I tuned it... I started watching, and first of all, watching Travis play the drums to those Nirvana songs, I was honored, I thought that was super cool. More than the sound of it and more than the chords and whatever, it just sort of felt good. To me, it didn't feel weird. They were killing it.

"So, I watched a bunch of it. I was, like, 'That was really cool.' I don't get to see other people do Nirvana songs often, and he seemed perfectly comfortable with it, and it sounded great. Even the die-hard Nirvana people that I know were, like, 'Dude, he's kind of killing it right now.'" Watch the Grohl interview below:





