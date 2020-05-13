Pearl Jam Preview 'Retrograde' Video

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam are streaming a preview of their forthcoming video for "Retrograde", ahead of its release on May 14. The track appears on the band's latest album, "Gigaton"; produced by Josh Evans and the group, the project recently debuted at No. 5 on the US Billboard 200.

Pearl Jam's first album in seven years - and first since 2013's "Lightning Bolt" - was a long time coming for both fans and the band. "Making this record was a long journey," explains guitarist Mike McCready. "It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption.

"Collaborating with my bandmates on 'Gigaton' ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times." Watch the preview here.

