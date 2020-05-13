Slipknot Cancel Summer Tour And Knotfest At Sea

Slipknot shared the bad news with fans that they have been forced to cancel their upcoming tour plans including their North American tour and Knotfest At Sea.

The band took to social media on Wednesday (May 13th) and shared the following update: "Unfortunately Slipknot's summer 2020 touring, including the North American Knotfest Roadshow, Knotfest UK and Knotfest at Sea, will not be happening.

"The band looks forward to performing for its fans again, and will do so when everyone's safety can be assured. All ticket holders will be emailed directly with refund options, Knotfest At Sea purchasers will be contacted with postponement information."





Related Stories

Slipknot Have Discussed Doing Throwback Intimate Show

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Auctioning Guitars For Covid-19 Relief

Slipknot Corey Taylor Sees Renaissance Coming For Live Entertainment

Slipknot Reschedule Knotfest Japan For Early 2021

Slipknot Unmasked: All Out Life Documentary Streaming Online

Slipknot's Download 2019 Performance Streaming Online

Slipknot's Full 2019 Download Festival Performance To Stream Online

Knotfest Japan Postponed Due To Coronavirus

Slipknot Postpone Live Dates Due To Corona Virus

More Slipknot News



