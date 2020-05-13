Slipknot Cancel Summer Tour And Knotfest At Sea

Slipknot shared the bad news with fans that they have been forced to cancel their upcoming tour plans including their North American tour and Knotfest At Sea.
The band took to social media on Wednesday (May 13th) and shared the following update: "Unfortunately Slipknot's summer 2020 touring, including the North American Knotfest Roadshow, Knotfest UK and Knotfest at Sea, will not be happening.
"The band looks forward to performing for its fans again, and will do so when everyone's safety can be assured. All ticket holders will be emailed directly with refund options, Knotfest At Sea purchasers will be contacted with postponement information."
