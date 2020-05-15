Static-X Release 'All These Years' Video

Static-X have released a music video for their new track "All These Years." The song comes from the band's forthcoming album "Project Regeneration Vol. 1."

The track features lead vocals from late frontman Wayne Static and the video was co-directed by Xer0 and co-directed by Matt Zane featuring a young Wayne in his bedroom in the 1970s viewing his future rockstar self on a black and white television.

Ken Jay had this to say about the video, "It's very challenging to represent someone in a music video, who is no longer alive, but that was something that we really wanted to do and I think it came out great.

"These are some of Wayne's last works, so we really wanted to make this video all about him and to continue to celebrate his life and legacy. What better way to do that than through a fun, fictional story about how Wayne was inspired to become the legend that who he became through Static-X."

The band has been forced to postpone the release of the new studio album, "Project Regeneration," from May 29th to July 10th due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tony Campos had this to say, "The album is 100% complete. We are just waiting for the manufacturing to resume. We have been given word that all is finally in production, so we are excited to get this out to the fans." Watch the new video below:





