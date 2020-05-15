The Acacia Strain Release New Two Song Single 'A'

The Acacia Strain have released a new 7" vinyl and digital single called "A" that features two tracks entitled "Chhinnamasta" and "Inverted Person."

Frontman Vincent Bennett had this to say, "'Chhinnamasta,' goddess of contradictions. See us through this wave of uncertainly. Guide us into the future. Grant us the strength and knowledge we seek to grow, to change for the better; or allow us to proceed into the void.

"No guest vocals? No problem! Most of you have already figured out what we are spelling, no reason to ruin it for everyone else. Enjoy two more songs as we continue to stay apart while also trying to stay together.



"Some of these lyrics came to me in the studio, while some were sitting with me for a long time. I hope you enjoy what we have been doing - it's not over yet!" Check out that song below:





